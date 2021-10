The U.S. has become the world’s epicenter for Bitcoin mining after a crackdown in China effectively eliminated the practice in the former cradle of the industry.

China’s observed share of Bitcoin mining has effectively hit zero, the Cambridge researchers found.

The researchers at the institute, which is part of the Cambridge Judge Business School at University of Cambridge, collect data on the IP addresses of mining operators from mining pools BTC.com, Poolin, ViaBTC, and Foundry.