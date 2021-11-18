Home News Cryptocurrency trade in India to be taxed at 1% and regulated by SEBI.
- To ensure a safe trading space for such crypto investors, the government is also likely to roll out guidelines for crypto exchanges in the country, including a new taxation system.
- Another report mentions that the government is planning to introduce 1 percent GST on crypto exchanges, to be collected at source.
- Interestingly, the sources also shared that the Securities and Exchange Board of India could be handed the onus to regulate the crypto industry in India.
