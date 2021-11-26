    Cryptocurrency won’t be considered legal tender by any form in India , says finance secretary TV Somanathan

    • Somanathan’s remarks come amid the backdrop of the Centre’s decision to bring a bill in the Winter Session of Parliament to regulate cryptocurrency and a crash in prices of some popular cryptocurrencies.
    • Cryptocurrency trading in India occupies a grey area until legislation covering it comes into effect.
    • They added that cryptocurrency will not be recognized as legal tender as this is dangerous for the currency and taxation system of the country.
    Daily.