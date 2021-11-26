Cryptocurrency won’t be considered legal tender by any form in India , says finance secretary TV Somanathan

HomeNewsCryptocurrency won’t be considered legal tender by any form in India , says finance secretary TV Somanathan
Somanathan’s remarks come amid the backdrop of the Centre’s decision to bring a bill in the Winter Session of Parliament to regulate cryptocurrency and a crash in prices of some popular cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrency trading in India occupies a grey area until legislation covering it comes into effect.
They added that cryptocurrency will not be recognized as legal tender as this is dangerous for the currency and taxation system of the country.