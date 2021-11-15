Cryptocurrency worth over 25 million euros seized by Dutch authorities

HomeNewsCryptocurrency worth over 25 million euros seized by Dutch authorities
Dutch authorities have seized more than 25 million euros in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether, from dozens of suspects in criminal cases.
The Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD), the National Criminal Investigation Service (DLR), and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) collaborated on various investigations in which the emphasis was on seizing crypto wallets.
They found increasing encounters of cryptocurrencies in forms of crime such as drug and human trafficking, fraud, and tax evasion.