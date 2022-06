NFT guru Noah Davis announced that he was leaving Christie’s, where he helped organize Beeple’s record-setting $69.3 million Everydays sale, to head NFT collection CryptoPunks, which was bought by Bored Ape Yacht Club parent company Yuga Labs this past March.

Rumors of insider trading spread quickly at the Web3 conference as observers of the space noticed that trading volume for the CryptoPunks collection spiked over 957% in the 24-hour period before Davis’s announcement.