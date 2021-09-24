Cryptotech industry to reach $241 million in India by 2030: Nasscom

NEW DELHI: Cryptotech industry is expected to reach $241 million in India by 2030 and $2.3 billion by 2026 globally, according to a report by Nasscom titled ‘Crypto Industry in India’ in association with WazirX. The report suggests that several global banks have started buying crypto and a few across the US, Europe, and Asia are creating blockchain-based systems to enable B2B cryptocurrency payments between their customers.

According to the report, with more than 60% of states in India emerging as cryptotech adopters and over 15 million retail investors, the industry is increasingly attracting new startups.

“Cryptotech industry in India has not only demonstrated a positive impact at the grassroots levels but is emerging as one of the fastest growing technology sub-sector. India provides the most unique ecosystem to cryptotech to play a transformative role in strengthening key priority areas such as healthcare, safety, digital identification, trade and finance, and remittances and help in addressing pandemic-induced challenges. A consultative and enabling regulatory approach towards crypto technologies can help drive the growth of cryptotech ecosystem and innovation in India,” said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom.