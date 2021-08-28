    Cuba to recognise and regulate cryptocurrencies

    • Cuba’s government has said it will recognise ‘ and regulate ‘ cryptocurrencies for payments on the island.
    • A resolution published in the Official Gazette on Thursday said the Central Bank will set rules for such currencies and determine how to license providers of related services within Cuba.
    • The popularity of such currencies has grown among a technologically savvy group in Cuba as it has become harder to use dollars, in part because of toughened embargo rules imposed under former President Donald Trump.
