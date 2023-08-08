Cultivating good power with longtime IBM CEO Ginni Rometty | Podcast Summary

Cultivating good power with longtime IBM CEO Ginni Rometty | ReThinking with Adam Grant
This podcast features a deep conversation between Ginni Rometty, the first female CEO of IBM, and Adam Grant.
The discussion hones in on Rometty’s experiences and insights on cultivating good power, leading change, and her cautious optimism about the future of AI.
Clear Vision for Effective Leadership
Leaders need to have a clear vision and the ability to communicate it effectively.
This inspires and motivates teams, fostering a sense of shared purpose and direction.
Implementing New Methodologies
Rometty implemented design thinking and agile methodologies at IBM, gradually scaling up to train thousands of employees.
This not only improved processes but also fostered a culture of innovation.
Diversity and Inclusion Drive Innovation
Diversity and inclusion in the workplace are not just socially responsible choices, but also key drivers of innovation.
They create a more inclusive and equitable environment that benefits all employees.