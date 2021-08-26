Curefoods raises $13 mn in Iron Pillar-led Series A

Curefoods, a cloud kitchen platform floated by Cure.fit co-founder Ankit Nagori, on Wednesday said it has secured $13 million as part of its Series A funding round led by venture firm Iron Pillar.
Curefoods joins a growing list of ventures which have come up with a view to acquiring direct-to- consumer brands or third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon to create a large portfolio of businesses.
Just last week, Presight Capital and an undisclosed global hedge fund led a $42.5 million Series A round of funding in Gurugram headquartered UpScalio which aggregates and invests in e-commerce brands.