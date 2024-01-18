"Curiosity has been a lifeline": Actress Yara Shahidi on the power of curiosity
‘Curiosity has been a lifeline for me. Choosing to take on both college and entertainment at the same time, blending my two worlds, was a necessary recommitment to my curiosity.’ – Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi, an American actress and producer who is known for her roles in ‘black-ish’ and ‘grown-ish’, emphasizes the importance of curiosity in shaping our futures. She shares her personal journey of following her interests and challenges societal norms that often sideline our curiosities.
Table of Contents
- The Role of Curiosity
- Personal Journey of Following Interests
- Challenging Societal Expectations
- Recommitting to Curiosity
- Power of Academics and Entertainment
- Concept of ‘Rupture’
- Advocacy for Curiosity
- Unique Set of Interests
- Curiosity as Self-Discovery
- Refusing Limitations
- Collective Action
- Distractions as Expressions of Curiosity
The Role of Curiosity
Curiosity plays a significant role in shaping our lives and future.
It fuels imagination and opens up endless possibilities.
As we grow older, it’s important to keep fostering this creative force rather than pushing it aside.
Personal Journey of Following Interests
Shahidi’s journey is a testament to the power of following one’s curiosities.
From reimagining stories with her grandfather to exploring religious texts, she has successfully pursued both acting and education, demonstrating that varied interests are not incompatible.