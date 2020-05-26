Cut legal costs using SelfLawyer, a legaltech startup

Only 20% of consumers in the U.S. can afford an attorney.

SelfLawyer solved this problem by providing low-cost legal services.

SelfLawyer is a legal tech company that cuts the cost of legal services in the U.S. through the use of technology.

About the founding team :

Asel Mukambetova graduated from Columbia University Law School with her Master of Law (LL.M) degree in 2017. She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2018 and can practice immigration law in all 50 U.S. states.

Since then she started her own practice focusing exclusively on immigration law where she received several awards such as the Client’s Choice award from Avvo.com in 2019 and 2020.

During her practice, she noticed many of her clients came to her when they were unable to afford or obtain adequate legal services.

It was then, she came up with the idea for self-lawyer.com. A place where people are empowered and provided with the knowledge to help themselves through the immigration process for a reasonable cost.

Asel can be reached at asel@self-lawyer.com.

