Cynthia Erivo ON: How to Take Small Steps to Achieving Your Goals & Why You Should Stop Questioning Your Ability To Achieve Them | Podcast Summary

Cynthia Erivo ON: How To Find Your PASSION & Get 1% BETTER Everyday | Jay Shetty
In a heartwarming conversation with Jay Shetty, Oscar-nominated actress and singer, Cynthia Erivo, discusses her journey, the power of persistence, and the importance of being true to one’s character.
Cynthia shares insights on the importance of taking the first step towards success, changing mindset amidst self-doubt, and the nuances of portraying different characters.
Appreciating Nature and Seasons
Appreciating natural elements like sunshine and the changing seasons can be a source of joy and relaxation.
The energy of being in nature or even in a crowd, like watching a football match, can be invigorating.
Overcoming Procrastination and Overthinking
Taking the first step is key to overcoming procrastination and overthinking.
The initial action helps build momentum, making it easier to change habits and make better decisions.
Gratitude and Anticipation
Expressing gratitude for meaningful conversations and looking forward to upcoming projects, like Cynthia’s movie ‘Pinocchio’, can be a source of motivation and positivity.