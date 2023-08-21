Daniel Kahneman Doesn’t Trust Your Intuition | Podcast Summary

Daniel Kahneman Doesn’t Trust Your Intuition | ReThinking with Adam Grant

In a thought-provoking conversation with Adam Grant, Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman shares his insights on decision-making, intuition, and the joy of being wrong.

Kahneman, known for his work on the biases that cloud our thinking, discusses the role of intuition in decision-making, the importance of reducing misery in society, and the joy he finds in learning from mistakes.