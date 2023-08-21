Daniel Kahneman Doesn’t Trust Your Intuition | Podcast Summary

Daniel Kahneman Doesn’t Trust Your Intuition | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In a thought-provoking conversation with Adam Grant, Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman shares his insights on decision-making, intuition, and the joy of being wrong.
Kahneman, known for his work on the biases that cloud our thinking, discusses the role of intuition in decision-making, the importance of reducing misery in society, and the joy he finds in learning from mistakes.
Joy of Collaboration
Kahneman shares insights from his collaboration with Amos Tversky.
He believes that being genuinely interested in what your collaborator is saying is crucial.
He also emphasizes the joy of collaboration, particularly when your collaborator understands and expands on your ideas.
Impact of Winning a Nobel Prize
Kahneman discusses the impact of winning a Nobel Prize on one’s career.
He believes that winning a Nobel Prize early in one’s career can be destructive as it can lead to self-consciousness and a shift in focus from work to public speaking.
However, he found that winning the Nobel Prize at an older age made the end of his career more productive and happier.
Smarter Interviewing
Kahneman shares his experience of setting up an interviewing system for the Israeli Army.
The system broke up the problem into six traits, with factual questions asked about each trait.
The interviewers initially hated the system, but it was found that their ratings plus their intuition at the end, after they did the ratings, worked best.