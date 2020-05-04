Data: Rs 45 crores in sales recorded from one day liquor sale in Karnataka #AlcoholMarketFit

1 day:
– Over 1,500 liquor outlets across Karnataka sold over 12.4 lakh litres of liquor in 10 hours.
– Resulting in a revenue of Rs 45 crore (on a normal day, it is 65 cr).
While startups go through a tough time finding product-market fit, here is a product (alcohol), the market cannot live without.
Google had the famous toothbrush test to gauge whether a product has become a habit or not, but maybe time for us to ask:
Has your product achieved alcohol-market fit?
(data via / Image credit: thenewsminute)