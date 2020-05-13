Everything About Data Science for Product Managers: Announcing #UnPluggd Workshop

The upcoming virtual edition of UnPluggd is all about learning from some of the best global product minds.
Apart from powerful keynotes, we have planned really actionable workshops for you.
Introducing to you: a workshop by Nimit Kumar (Director of Product Management, Rakuten / Ex-Sr Product Manager, Adobe Cloud) on Data Science for Product Managers.
Nimit will cover following key topics as part of the workshop:
- What are data products?
- Understanding the data lifecycle
- Data Scientists as a Stakeholder
- Formulating your product requirements
- Bonus: Tools of the trade
Do attend if you are into product management and need access to practical wisdom and insights on data science.
UnPluggd Details
Date: May 23rd
Venue: Your laptop (i.e. virtual conference)
Registration URL: https://nextbigwhat.com/unpluggd
