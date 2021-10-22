Data scrapers exposed 2.6 mn records of TikTok, Instagram influencers

HomeNewsData scrapers exposed 2.6 mn records of TikTok, Instagram influencers
Security researchers at Safety Detectives have stumbled upon an unsecured server that contains scraped data on millions of Instagram and TikTok users.
The total size of the leaked data was 3.6 GB and included over 2.6 million records of social media users including high profile food bloggers, celebrities, and social media influencers such as Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Loren Gray.
In August 2020, researchers at Comparitech discovered an unsecured database which exposed data of 235 million Instagram, TikTok and YouTube user profiles.