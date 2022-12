• DataTrek reports that 5 trading days accounted for 94% of the S&P 500’s decline in 2022.

• DataTrek suggests that these 5 days could signal what is to come in 2023.

• DataTrek believes that at some point in the next year, equity markets should have some outsized up days as investors conclude that the Fed is done raising rates.

