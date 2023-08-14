David Cutler and Ed Glaeser on the Health and Wealth of Cities | Podcast Summary

David Cutler and Ed Glaeser on the Health and Wealth of Cities | Podcast SummaryAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 12:36
David Cutler and Ed Glaeser on the Health and Wealth of Cities | Conversations with Tyler
Economists David Cutler and Ed Glaeser delve into the future of cities in the age of remote work and increased mobility.
They explore the factors that will determine the success or failure of cities, the role of education and health, and the impact of technology on healthcare.
Difficulty of Achieving Hospital Price Transparency
People often find it difficult to make choices based on price and quality when it comes to healthcare.
They are uncomfortable discussing financial constraints with their doctors and are often afraid to question the quality of care they are receiving, highlighting the need for improved communication and transparency in healthcare.
Paying for Healthcare Outcomes
While there has been a lot of experimentation with paying for healthcare outcomes, it has not been as widely adopted as some would like.
However, when this approach is used, it tends to improve quality and either maintain or reduce costs, suggesting its potential benefits.
Limitations to Paying for Healthcare Outcomes
Two main limitations to the wider adoption of paying for healthcare outcomes are that each insurer has their own system, making it difficult for doctors to customize their approach for each insurer, and the incentives provided by different insurers can vary widely, making it difficult for doctors to respond effectively to these incentives.