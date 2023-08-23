David Deutsch on Multiple Worlds and Our Place in Them | Podcast Summary

David Deutsch on Multiple Worlds and Our Place in Them | Conversations with Tyler
In a thought-provoking conversation with Tyler, Oxford professor and theoretical physicist David Deutsch explores his belief in the multiple-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics, the concept of maximum freedom within the universe (or multiverse), and the potential for human understanding of these complex concepts.
There’s no such thing as the laws of physics for our universe, there’s just the laws of physics. Of course, we don’t know for sure what they are, but our best theories, in particular quantum theory, say that there are other such entities and how they affect ours and how matter behaves as a result of that. – David Deutsch
Positivism and Instrumentalism in Physics
The domination of physics by positivism and instrumentalism, which contaminated the field towards the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, is criticized.
This had a knock-on effect on physics and almost had the same effect on relativity.
Rejection of Simulation Theory
The idea that we are living in a simulation is rejected.
Living in a simulation would mean that there is a barrier beyond which we cannot understand.
If we were living in a simulation running on a computer, we would not be able to tell what the computer is made of or whether it obeys the same laws of computation like Turing computability.