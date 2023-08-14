David Salle on the Experience of Art | Podcast SummaryAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 12:55
David Salle on the Experience of Art | Podcast Summary
David Salle on the Experience of Art | Conversations with Tyler
In a thought-provoking conversation with Tyler Cowen, David Salle, a distinguished painter, sculptor, and filmmaker, delves into the evolution of art and its perception.
Salle challenges the conventional understanding of art, emphasizing the importance of personal interpretation and experience over literal interpretation.
He also critiques the commercialization of museums and the shift in art criticism towards journalism.
The reality of art is not as simple as choosing a style from history; it is more about what the artist’s own body and aptitude can do. – David Salle
The Physical Challenges of Painting
Painting is a physical activity that requires both mental concentration and physical stamina.
As an artist ages, the physical body can become a limitation to the scale and duration of work.
Critique of American Museums
The focus on ticket sales and private funding in American museums may detract from the true purpose of museums, which is to showcase and preserve art.
The trend of investing heavily in architecture to attract attention and donors is not necessarily conducive to viewing art.