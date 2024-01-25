Davos 2024: Unraveling the Impact of Technology in a Rapidly Changing World
In the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2024, experts discuss the profound implications of emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), on society.
The conversation centers around maximizing its benefits, addressing potential risks and fostering a shared understanding and trust in AI.
Addressing ‘Hallucinations’ in AI
‘Hallucinations’ where AI models generate false information present significant challenges.
Addressing this issue is critical for earning user trust and ensuring accurate system outputs.
‘We’re at a moment there’s no question because we’re all using you know Sam’s product and other product products and going wow we’re having this incredible experience with an AI we really have not quite had this kind of interactivity before but we don’t trust it quite yet.’ – Marc Benioff
AI Revolutionizing Drug Discovery
AI has revolutionized drug discovery process, reducing timelines from years to months.
This breakthrough has saved countless lives and illustrates how AI can play a pivotal role in addressing future health crises.