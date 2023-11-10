Decisions and three distinct methods

Decisions, especially those that involve choices between equally attractive options, tend to consume our time and energy significantly. From restaurant menus to major business decisions, we’re consistently faced with situations that require us to prioritize and make tough choices. By exploring three distinct methods – routines, if/then rules, and time limits – we can streamline this process, making decisions more effectively in everyday life as well as in business environments.

Building Habits to Overcome Decision Fatigue

Creating habits around predictable decisions greatly eases decision-making fatigue.

For instance, deciding to always eat salad for lunch eliminates the daily struggle of choosing what to eat.

With this habit in place, decision-making power is conserved, giving us more energy to make other, perhaps more critical choices.

Using Time Constraints to Force Decisions

The struggle of endless deliberation, especially when choices are equally tempting and no clear answer exists, can be eased by using a timer.

Once all possibilities have been reasonably debated, if no clear solution emerges, acknowledge that a clear ‘right’ way might not exist and make a decision.

If feasible, start with a smaller decision or minimal investment to test the waters.

The effort saved by reducing unnecessary deliberation can substantially improve productivity.

Moving Forward Through Decisions

Resisting an unending wait for the ‘perfect’ decision saves valuable time.

Postponed decisions often lead to feelings of anxiety and being overwhelmed.

Instead, opt to actively make a decision within a set time frame.

It catalyzes forward momentum, alleviating apprehensions and helping create a productive rhythm.

The best remedy to feeling overwhelmed, after all, is moving forward.

If/Then Thinking for Unforeseen Choices

Routine decision-making tools don’t always work when faced with unpredictable situations.

Using if/then thinking can simplify unpredicted choices.

For example, if someone constantly interrupts you in conversation, an if/then rule can be the interruption happening twice leading to you saying something.

By employing this strategy, many of our everyday choices can be streamlined, allowing us to respond more naturally and effectively.

Struggling with Strategic Decisions

While habits and if/then rules help with routine decisions, they don’t solve larger strategic decisions which aren’t habitual and cannot be anticipated.

These decisions, like responding to a competitive threat or handling mergers and acquisitions, could linger unresolved for long periods, hindering progress.

Typically, leadership teams will deliberate extensively and wait for a clear answer to emerge, often delaying decisions unnecessarily.

Source