Deepak Parekh Advocates for Growth in Financial Savings for India’s Progress

  • According to Deepak Parekh, financial savings need to increase to foster India’s growth, spotlighting a surge in mutual fund investments in the country.
  • The former Housing Development Finance Corporation chairman emphasized the role of mutual funds in maintaining market resilience despite foreign capital flow volatility.
  • Despite gains in financial inclusion and digitalisation, Parekh stressed the need for further growth in mutual fund customer base and strides to improve the country’s relatively low financial penetration.
