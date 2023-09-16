Deepak Parekh Advocates for Growth in Financial Savings for India’s Progress

- According to Deepak Parekh, financial savings need to increase to foster India’s growth, spotlighting a surge in mutual fund investments in the country.
- The former Housing Development Finance Corporation chairman emphasized the role of mutual funds in maintaining market resilience despite foreign capital flow volatility.
- Despite gains in financial inclusion and digitalisation, Parekh stressed the need for further growth in mutual fund customer base and strides to improve the country’s relatively low financial penetration.