DEF CON Contest Sees Hackers Expose AI Inaccuracies and Biases

August 14, 2023
  • Hackers test eight AI models from Google, Meta Platforms, and OpenAI at a public contest during the DEF CON conference, revealing biases and errors.
  • The White House supports the endeavor to push for the development of new restrictions to manage AI system issues.
  • Insights reveal AI models may endorse harmful speech, offer illegal instructions, and spread misguided facts while struggling to avoid all attacks.
