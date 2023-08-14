DEF CON Contest Sees Hackers Expose AI Inaccuracies and BiasesAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 14:36
DEF CON Contest Sees Hackers Expose AI Inaccuracies and Biases
DEF CON Contest Sees Hackers Expose AI Inaccuracies and Biases
- Hackers test eight AI models from Google, Meta Platforms, and OpenAI at a public contest during the DEF CON conference, revealing biases and errors.
- The White House supports the endeavor to push for the development of new restrictions to manage AI system issues.
- Insights reveal AI models may endorse harmful speech, offer illegal instructions, and spread misguided facts while struggling to avoid all attacks.
Leave your vote
1 VoteUpvote