Atitude (Altitude.fi), a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol has closed a round of funding from a number of prominent investors deeply involved in the Web3 space.

Investors include Ahmed Al-Balaghi and Aniket Jindal (Biconomy), Ben Lakoff (Charged Particles), Ben Jones (Nuri), Benjamin Fielding and Harry Grieve (Gensyn), Danish Chaudhry (FMFW), Diego Lijtmaer (Blue Swan), among others.