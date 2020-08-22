How to define your product narrative for Growth #GrowthTalkies Workshop

Product narrative is one of the most overlooked aspects of product marketing, but if you are the one who is aiming for a product-led growth and retention – here is a workshop which will bring you actionable insights on defining product narrative.
By: Kanupriya Sindhu. Ex-VP, Product Marketing of Canvera
On: Aug 29th (Sat) | 5 – 6 PM IST.
Where: Zoom (register here)
For: Free for first 100 attendees (Rs. 499/ after that)
Ideal for: Founders, Product managers and Growth/Marketers.
Key takeaways from the workshop:
- How to build product narrative in both B2B and B2C world.
- How to craft your product narrative that connects with your audience.
- Via examples, you will see the impact of positive vs negative messaging for the same product.
#GrowthTalkies is an initiative by NextBigWhat and WebEngage, in order to bring actionable perspectives and insights from the product and growth leaders.
