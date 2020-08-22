Growth & Marketing

How to define your product narrative for Growth #GrowthTalkies Workshop

August 22, 2020
Product narrative is one of the most overlooked aspects of product marketing, but if you are the one who is aiming for a product-led growth and retention – here is a workshop which will bring you actionable insights on defining product narrative.

By: Kanupriya Sindhu. Ex-VP, Product Marketing of Canvera
On: Aug 29th (Sat) | 5 – 6 PM IST.
Where: Zoom (register here)
For: Free for first 100 attendees (Rs. 499/ after that)
Ideal for: Founders, Product managers and Growth/Marketers.

Key takeaways from the workshop:

  1. How to build product narrative in both B2B and B2C world.
  2. How to craft your product narrative that connects with your audience.
  3. Via examples, you will see the impact of positive vs negative messaging for the same product.
#GrowthTalkies is an initiative by NextBigWhat and WebEngage, in order to bring actionable perspectives and insights from the product and growth leaders.

