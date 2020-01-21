Defining Market Segment #ProductMarketFit

You always dreamt of targeting a big market – but when in the early days, you probably need to define the right segments to capture.
How would you define and go after a defined segment? What makes a segment well-defined for one to create a common set of features and test hypothesis?
Below are a few great points by Bill Aulet.
- The customers within the market all buy similar products.
- The customers have a similar buying process.
- The customers expect products to provide value in similar ways.
- The customers talk to each other, such that a product meeting their needs can have organic word of mouth.