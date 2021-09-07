Delhi govt to give seed money from Sept 7 to govt school children to start own businesses

HomeNewsDelhi govt to give seed money from Sept 7 to govt school children to start own businesses
The Delhi government has decided to provide seed money to children from government schools from September 7 onwards in order to start their own businesses and become entrepreneurs.
If the solution to unemployment is to be found, then this has to be taken forward. From tomorrow, this project will be implemented in entire Delhi and seed money is now being increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000,” Sisodia said.
Sisodia said that the Entrepreneurship Curriculum had changed a lot in the last two years but that many children had used the curriculum and the seed money to their benefit.