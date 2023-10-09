Delhi High Court orders UIDAI to disclose grievance redressal agreements under RTI

- The Delhi High Court has instructed the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to provide copies of all agreements with external organizations for handling grievance redressal under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
- The court’s decision came in response to a plea by Prashant Reddy, who was denied access to these agreements by the Central Information Commission (CIC).
- The court emphasized that transparency is crucial for good governance and that non-disclosure agreements and party details can be redacted before making the copies available to an RTI applicant.