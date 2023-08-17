Delhi High Court Rejects Google’s Safe Harbour Shield in Trademark Case

- The Delhi High Court ruled Google can’t use safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act as a shield against trademark infringement charges filed in relation to its Ad Programme.
- The case was brought by DRS Pvt Ltd and Agarwal Packers and Movers who alleged their trademarks were misused, leading customers to third-party services.
- The court affirmed there’s no issue with Google using trademarks as keywords if there’s no confusion about the links or ads not being associated with the trademark.