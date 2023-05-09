Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stance on PIL for QR codes on medicines to assist the visually impaired

Image Credit: IndianExpress
  • The Delhi High Court is seeking the Centre’s stance on a PIL requesting the implementation of QR codes on medicines to assist the visually impaired.
  • QR codes would provide convenience for the visually impaired.
