Subscribe

Delhi Institutes Crackdown on Firecrackers to Manage Winter Pollution

  • Delhi government announces complete ban on firecrackers.
  • Decision includes ban on production, storage, and sales; Delhi Police instructed not to issue licenses.
  • Neighbouring states urged to implement similar bans to combat air pollution.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »