Delhi Institutes Crackdown on Firecrackers to Manage Winter Pollution
Delhi Institutes Crackdown on Firecrackers to Manage Winter Pollution
September 11, 2023
Delhi government announces complete ban on firecrackers.
Decision includes ban on production, storage, and sales; Delhi Police instructed not to issue licenses.
Neighbouring states urged to implement similar bans to combat air pollution.
