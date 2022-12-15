Delhivery joins ONDC; 18,000 pin codes are now available to sellers

Grammy Award-winning DJ and music producer David Guetta’s concert, scheduled in Bangalore for Thursday night, has been scrapped with the organisers citing “law and order situation” following the molestation incident during New Year’s Eve as the reason.

The DJ is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bangalore and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and New Delhi.

“Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year’s Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city. “We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence today’s concert, unfortunately stands cancelled, ” Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.

The city police, however, have brushed aside the organisers’ claim of law and order situation”, and said that the concert has not been cancelled, but the organisers have been asked to fix a different date due to the APMC polls.

“The permission was sought only two days ago. We didn’t have enough manpower to handle a large crowd owing to the elections…None of our police officers told them that it was a law and order issue. They need to tell us who told them,” Seemanth Kumar Singh, IG, Bangalore said.

#DavidGuetta has begun trending on Twitter, with some criticising what they call the police inability to maintain law and order, while others blaming the organisers.

Karnataka govt, by cancelling #DavidGuetta Bengaluru concert, admits that police in a celebrated, modern city can’t stop molesters. Shame — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) January 12, 2017

Cops are deployed for a local election and they can’t provide enough cops for concert. Why make it look like something else? #DavidGuetta — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) January 12, 2017