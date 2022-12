By the end of January 2023, Delhivery anticipates having closed the deal, at which point Algorhythm Tech will become a fully-owned subsidiary of Delhivery.

The revenues from Delhivery’s IPO, which garnered $5,235 crore in May of this year, would be used to pay for the purchase of Algorhythm Tech, which offers intelligent planning and optimisation solutions for enterprise supply chain operations.

[Via]