Dell introduces 40-inch 5K monitor with ‘five-star eye comfort’ at CES

- Dell’s new UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is the first 40-inch 5K monitor certified for five-star eye comfort, a standard set by TUV Rheinland to reduce eye fatigue.
- The monitor features a 120Hz refresh rate, an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness and color adjustment, and advanced LED backlight to reduce blue light exposure.
- The UltraSharp 40, available from February 27, also offers Thunderbolt 4 support, Ethernet connection up to 2.5 Gbps, and HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 ports, with prices starting at $2,400 in the US.