Dell Technologies launches ObjectScale 1.3, an all-flash turnkey solution for object storage

  • Dell Technologies has unveiled ObjectScale version 1.3, a fully integrated, turnkey solution that revolutionizes object storage with its all-flash appliance, ObjectScale XF960.
  • The new ObjectScale XF960, built on the latest-generation Dell PowerEdge server, offers unparalleled flexibility and is now available as the world’s most powerful object storage appliance custom-built on Kubernetes.
  • ObjectScale provides customers with two distinct software-defined options, allowing organizations to scale from their current requirements to petabytes and beyond, and is ideal for data ingest at edge locations and robust processing in data centres.

