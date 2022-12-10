Deloitte CTO on how to standout in any interview

I’ve hired 100+ people in my career and I know in the first 9 minutes if a candidate has what it takes.
Here are 10 things that will make you stand out in any interview:
I’ve seen many people claim they know everything.
But when asked in detail, they got stuck.
Instead, let me know what concepts you:
• never heard of
• haven’t used in a while
• want to learn more about
They will come up, eventually.
I care less about skills and more about attitude.
Skills can be taught, attitude is deep-rooted.
I want people to be:
• positive
• trustworthy
• solution-oriented
If you want to be on my team, I need you to solve things, not blame other people.
Most people change jobs because of:
•their boss
• more money
• opportunities for development
Sometimes, it’s just not the right fit.
This doesn’t mean you should discredit a company just because you want to leave it.
Zuckerberg has one rule with regard to hiring:
“I will only hire someone to work directly for me if I would work for that person”
I want to respect the candidate and share common values.
Do I see myself working with her for 10+ years?
I want my team to be able to:
• debate
• exchange ideas
• negotiate solutions
Communication is the number one factor related to a team’s success.
So I am very interested in how well you express a point of view. Without being aggressive.
I’ll discuss some fictive scenarios and ask for feedback.
I want people who can challenge:
• my decisions
• the status quo
• the direction of the team
I don’t want to hire mindless robots, but people who I can trust to get the right job done.
Planning is a key aspect of any project.
So I need to see if the candidate is really interested in the position and has done her homework.
• went through the job description in detail
• researched the industry and company
• prepared for common questions
I want to have interactive discussions instead of just asking questions.
• what challenges I’ll be facing?
• what does success mean for this position?
• why did the previous person leave the role?
These are some of the best but the list is a lot longer.
Citadel founder and CEO, Ken Griffin, has one mandatory requirement for candidates: passion.
If I don’t see the passion:
• for the role
• for the domain
• for transformation
We won’t work well together.
I left it last but it’s probably the most important.
What have you built or helped build?
• personal projects
• successful products
• processes you improved
Show me, don’t tell me. Anyone can write anything in a CV.
• Honesty
• Passion
• Chemistry
• Preparation
• The right attitude
• Asking questions
• Proven track record
• Communication skills
• They are not “yes men”
• Don’t talk s**t about their previous job
