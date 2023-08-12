- Deloitte Haskins & Sells communicated resignation plans to Adani Ports following concerns about transaction compliance.
- The resignation announcement is expected soon, shortly before results from a Securities and Exchange Board of India’s probe into Adani’s alleged accounting fraud.
- BDO India LLP’s audit arm, MSKA & Associates, may replace Deloitte; previous auditor resignations and challenges have affected the Adani Group.
Deloitte set to resign as Adani Ports’ auditor over compliance issues
