Deloitte set to resign as Adani Ports’ auditor over compliance issues

  • Deloitte Haskins & Sells communicated resignation plans to Adani Ports following concerns about transaction compliance.
  • The resignation announcement is expected soon, shortly before results from a Securities and Exchange Board of India’s probe into Adani’s alleged accounting fraud.
  • BDO India LLP’s audit arm, MSKA & Associates, may replace Deloitte; previous auditor resignations and challenges have affected the Adani Group.
