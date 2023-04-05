- A designer has developed an AI clock using OpenAI’s ChatGPT language models.
- This clock tells time with short poems.
- The designer had been experimenting with OpenAI’s language models prior to creating this clock.
Designer creates AI clock using ChatGPT, which tells time with poems
