    Designing for Web 3.0? Here are some of the takeaways to consider

    2/5 Security and safety are paramount—bad actors abound and there’s no “undo.” So help people “confirm”
    3/5 Brand and storytelling matter a ton, as in game design. The future is still a vision that needs to be unwrapped
    4/5 Design with an eye toward remixing. Web3 is an ecosystem, and the power of composability means everyone designs pieces and builds off of pieces.
    5/5 Web3 design feels fresh and fun! The current design community is incredibly helpful and optimistic, and design patterns haven’t converged into predictable best practices yet so there is a lot of room for exploration and innovation.
