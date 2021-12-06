Home News Despite regulatory obstacles, Binance plans to register as a UK company.
- Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the exchange is planning to expand to the U.K. in the next six to 18 months, despite being instructed by the country’s regulator to cease trading earlier this year.
- To become a registered crypto asset firm in the U.K., the platform must abide by money laundering and terrorist financing controls.
- With approval from the FCA, Binance could offer products such as futures and derivatives in the U.K.
