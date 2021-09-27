    Digital Health ID card for every Indian

    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to provide a digital Health ID to people which will contain their health records.
    • The nationwide rollout of the digital Health ID coincides with National Health Authority celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.
    • The key components of PM-DHM include a Health ID – unique 14-digit health identification number- for every citizen that will also work as their health account.
