Digital lenders’ poor governance standards have shaken trust, says RBI deputy governor Rao

Digital lenders' poor governance standards have shaken trust, RBI 'inundated' with complaints, says deputy governor Rao
Reserve Bank of India deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao on October 22 said there was a flood of complaints of harsh recovery methods, fraudulent practices and data privacy against digital lenders, a scathing indictment of an industry that has seen a huge growth in recent years.
As Moneycontrol wrote on August 11 , the digital lending industry has grown by leaps and bounds, both in terms of the number of lenders and the amount disbursed.