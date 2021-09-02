Digital mapping solutions provider MapmyIndia files for IPO
Homegrown digital mapping solutions provider has quietly joined the frenzy of IPOs by Indian internet startups.
MapMyIndia is a data and technology products company that offers proprietary digital maps as a service.
MapMyIndia, founded in 1992 by Rakesh and Rashmi Verma, also provides SaaS-based and PaaS based mapping solutions, along with advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.