Digital payment shift: PayPal emerges as the preferred app amid consumer preference for cashless transactions

News
Tom
August 14, 2023
0 comments

  • Approximately 35% of participants use e-wallets for in-store transactions, and 44% for online purchases, according to CivicScience.
  • PayPal takes the lead as the most preferred app, with Apple Pay second, excelling for in-person transactions.
  • Despite rising adoption, only 14% frequently use mobile payments; 24% are averse to, often due to security and convenience concerns.
