Digital payment shift: PayPal emerges as the preferred app amid consumer preference for cashless transactionsAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 14:34
Digital payment shift: PayPal emerges as the preferred app amid consumer preference for cashless transactions
Digital payment shift: PayPal emerges as the preferred app amid consumer preference for cashless transactions
- Approximately 35% of participants use e-wallets for in-store transactions, and 44% for online purchases, according to CivicScience.
- PayPal takes the lead as the most preferred app, with Apple Pay second, excelling for in-person transactions.
- Despite rising adoption, only 14% frequently use mobile payments; 24% are averse to, often due to security and convenience concerns.
Leave your vote
1 VoteUpvote