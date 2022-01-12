Disney embraces Metaverse with approved US Patent to create a ‘Virtual-World Simulator’

HomeWeb 3Disney embraces Metaverse with approved US Patent to create a ‘Virtual-World Simulator’
Our efforts to date are merely a prologue to a time when we’ll be able to connect the physical and digital worlds even more closely, allowing for storytelling without boundaries in our own Disney metaverse, and we look forward to creating unparalleled opportunities for consumers to experience everything Disney has to offer across our products and platforms, wherever the consumer may be.
The United States Patent #11,210,843 filed by Disney explains that the virtual-world simulator features a computing protocol that includes a hardware processor and memory storing the software code.
Essentially, the technology is a clone of one of Disney’s 12 theme parks located all around the world.