Next US authorities arrest Indian-American man for $10 million crypto fraud Do NOT buy car, refrigerators or high ticket items: Jeff Bezos’ advice to people #recession Newsletter First Name Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: Download NBW App: The short news app for busy professionals Home » News » Do NOT buy car, refrigerators or high ticket items: Jeff Bezos’ advice to people #recession You may also like News Apple Watch can tell if someone has silent heart abnormalities, study reveals News WhatsApp rolls out in-chat Polls feature News New data protection bill by Indian govt proposes penalty of up to 500 crore for violation News Metaverse market size is expected to reach $426.9 billion in 5 years