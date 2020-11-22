Doctors practicing Ayurveda can now perform general surgeries in India

The center has issued a gazette notification which will allow Ayurveda post graduates to perform surgeries like Ortho and Dentistry. The gazette also notified that training modules for surgical procedures should be added to the curriculum of Ayurveda.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) however condemned the move and has called it a retrograde step of mixing the systems.

This notification was made by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) when it amended the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016 to authorize Ayurvedic doctors to perform 39 listed surgical acts. CCIM has called this move Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Amendment Regulations, 2020.