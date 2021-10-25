    Dogecoin is the only meme token Elon Musk betting on

    • Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s tweets about his pet dog Floki may have been the driving force behind meme coin Shiba Inu’s rally in the past.
    • According to him, Dogecoin doesn’t need to be another ‘smart contract’ token in the crypto space minting NFTs. Instead, Dogecoin should be working towards becoming a medium of exchange – fast, scalable and inexpensive.
    • SEE ALSO:Elon Musk gives Dogecoin a boost but dampens Shiba Inu’s meteoric rise Solana is the only bigwig cryptocurrency still in the green as crypto markets correct.
    Daily.