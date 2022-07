The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s other, other company specializing in digging tunnels, will accept Dogecoin as a payment method in its newly opened Vegas Loop.

Rides on the Loop are currently free, meaning customers won’t be able to spend their precious DOGE there. But when The Boring Company starts charging for rides, sometime in the future, they’ll cost $1.50 for a single ride and $2.50 for a day pass.